Tour of Colonial Williamsburg

In Colonial Williamsburg, Bob visits a cabinetmakers’ shop, where traditional methods of building furniture are still in practice.

Factory Tour: Tremont Nail

Bob Vila tours the Tremont Nail mill in Wareham, Massachusetts, where steel cut restoration nails are manufactured.

Cut nails, a family business

Gary Franklin is a fifth-generation nailer at the Tremont nail factory in Mansfield, Mass. His great-great-grandfather started working there shortly before the Civil War, and he carries on the tradition to this day.

Nail and ox shoe smithing

Early 1920’s Swedish blacksmith

Blacksmithing – Forging a nail

Quick and simple blacksmithing demo. In this video I show how you can forge a nail using a nail header.

Blacksmithing for beginners: Forging nails

To get the hang of the drawing out technique and learn how steel moves without using a lot of stock, forging nails is a nice exercise. It teaches you how much material will flow if you isolate it and draw it out.

Forging a nail header and a few nails at the new forge

We decided to forge a few nails to help finish up our new blacksmith shop doors. First we needed a nail header, which was forged out of an old ATV axle. Then we made a few nails from 1/4″ round stock.

How to Sharpen an Axe (Its Easy)

After removing some tree stumps with my axe, the edge is in really bad shape and needs sharpening. I’m going to show you how to do it with a file and an inexpensive sharpening stone. To finish it off, I’ll use my homemade leather strop.