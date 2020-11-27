Factory Tour: Tremont Nail
Cut nails, a family business
Nail and ox shoe smithing
Blacksmithing – Forging a nail
Blacksmithing for beginners: Forging nails
Forging a nail header and a few nails at the new forge
How to Sharpen an Axe (Its Easy)
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
3 thoughts on “Tour of Colonial Williamsburg”
Nice video links!…Loved that you threw in my dear friend Mr. Chickadee!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wouldn’t have been complete without him
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am glad that others appreciate American business and help promote it. I have been using Tremont nails for a quite a while and like the quality of their product . I think that all woodworkers in the USA should buy and promote our products , after all it is the beauty of the American system that allows us to have as many choices as we do. Thanks for your article and keep making sawdust.
LikeLiked by 1 person