Some very powerful words to ponder

Published on by Salko

Have you heard of the late John Brown? He was a chairmaker in England. I read his article written by him in the late 90s and it was invigorating, breath-taking, thought provoking and the brutal truth. I’m sure this article will raise some eyebrows, ruffle some feathers and definitely poked and prodded by machine enthusiasts, but such is life. You cannot appease everybody. Every word written in this article is a mirror to what lies in my heart. No explanation could be better given why I and others around the world who choose to work wood by hand. Without any further rambling, I shall leave you be to read this article in peace. Make yourself a coffee first.

The Un-edited John Brown | (tonykonovaloff.com)

