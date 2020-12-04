Veritas Grinder Tool Rest

The Veritas tool rest is possibly one of the best after market tool rests I’ve bought. But without a doubt there are more sturdier ones that I’ve seen fellow woodturners use and that are absolutely over kill for sharpening your irons. If you have one all the more power to you, but if you don’t and you do find it difficult to grind your irons dead square free hand then consider watching this video and saving it to your archive so you can refer back to it when you decide to purchase one yourself. I also recommend the Rikon 8″ slow speed grinder. I’ve had 6″ grinders for years till I decided to bugger one up and then upgraded to the 8″. I’ve not regretted it one bit and God willing she will last as long as I do.

