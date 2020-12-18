I will give you a good run down how to burnish timber and get great results. Unfortunately there are no pictures as reference. You can print this out and follow these steps and see for yourselves how brilliant the results will be.

If you have no hand planes then start with 100grit and work through to 120,150,180,240 grits and finish at 400 grit. If you have prepared the surface with hand planes then you may start at 180 and work through to 400.

2. Give the work piece a rub down with a tack cloth or a cloth and Mineral turps. (Just wet the rag, don’t drown the timber.)

3. Once the piece is dry, mop your 50/50 mix of Oil and White Spirit or citrus solvents or gum turpentine onto the surface of the wood. You will be looking for a glistening coat, which does not disappear immediately into the wood.

4. Allow the oil/spirit mix to sit on the timber for 20 -30 minutes.30 minutes is probably best.

5. After the incubation period is over, begin wet sanding. Start with the 400 grit pad you have just dry sanded with. You will get adequate (ideal) sanding by running up and back along the section of surface you are working on 5 times each way. A total of 10 passes.

6. You will notice a slurry form as you sand. This is oil and saw dust. the friction caused by sanding wet generates enough heat to polymerise the Tung Oil. Your incubation time was what allowed the oil to penetrate the wood.

7. Continue up through the grits 800, 1200, 1500 and 2000. If you can get 4000, I would use this too. You will notice that the slurry gradually disappears until at 2000g it is essentially gone.

8. Now vigorously wipe the surface down with a dry cotton cloth.

9. You are finished.

Adding Wax to the surface (if you wish). Note that the burnishing renders the wood resistant to radiant heat and hot and cold liquids, waxing may affect these properties. Burnishing gives you a brilliant finish, with high grain resolution, which is dry pretty much immediately after you finish. The process is laborious but the results are well worth it.