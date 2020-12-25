Every job is unique and so are the type of finishes used. The finishes I have spoken of thus far are time tested finishes I have personally used and continue to use on my projects. I have never needed any kind of spray equipment to achieve a better and more lasting look than any modern day finish can offer. This unfortunately makes me a most disliked person amongst salespeople. So be it.
Tung Oil and Citrus Solvent 50:50 burnished into the timber, let it dry for a few hours, then apply 4 coats of Shellac. Sand at 400 grit between first and second coats, 800 between 2nd and 3rd, then 2000 over the top.
You can apply the shellac with a brush or lint free rag shaped in a ball or close to it as if for French polishing. This is better in my opinion than using a brush. If you want to know which is the best brush then I would have to say a squirrel haired brush. This is the type Rolls Royce use. Let it dry for 30mins and your done. The whole process should take 2 hours to achieve a hard, glossy smooth surface.
4 thoughts on “How to Achieve a Glossy Look without Expensive Spray Equipment”
Great post! Thanks, and Merry Christmas from the cold Northern Hemisphere.
A question: The addition of “Citrus Solvent” is fascinating. Why Citrus, and what advantages does it have over mineral spirits, for instance?
LikeLike
Merry Christmas t you too brother. To answer your question, none. Citrus has a pleasant smell to it. That’s about it really. Anyone else say’s anything different that citrus is better or more natural etc is full of it. It all comes down to the smell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see why smell would be a big plus. Is citrus solvent less toxic that petroleum-based solvents or turpentine?
LikeLike
Well I’m not entirely sure it is. Some say it is, but I really don’t know.
LikeLiked by 1 person