How to Achieve a Glossy Look without Expensive Spray Equipment

Every job is unique and so are the type of finishes used. The finishes I have spoken of thus far are time tested finishes I have personally used and continue to use on my projects. I have never needed any kind of spray equipment to achieve a better and more lasting look than any modern day finish can offer. This unfortunately makes me a most disliked person amongst salespeople. So be it.

Tung Oil and Citrus Solvent 50:50 burnished into the timber, let it dry for a few hours, then apply 4 coats of Shellac. Sand at 400 grit between first and second coats, 800 between 2nd and 3rd, then 2000 over the top.

You can apply the shellac with a brush or lint free rag shaped in a ball or close to it as if for French polishing. This is better in my opinion than using a brush. If you want to know which is the best brush then I would have to say a squirrel haired brush. This is the type Rolls Royce use. Let it dry for 30mins and your done. The whole process should take 2 hours to achieve a hard, glossy smooth surface.