Happy New Year Everyone

I wish everyone a happy new year. Hope the new year will be better than the past few months. While some of you in the Asia-Pacific region will be entering the New Year starting at midnight today, others will be joining us tomorrow night on the other side. I wish you all good health; I wish everyone to achieve your goals for the year. I wish 2021 to be a joyous year filled with peace and harmony in the world. Happy 2021.

