Great start to the year with a clever tip

Published on by Salko

Found this in an old finewoodworking magazine. I don’t build many drawers but at times when I had this tip would had saved me time. It’s a no brainer.

2 thoughts on “Great start to the year with a clever tip

  1. Great tip but I doubt that any handle MFG is putting 4 screws in any pkg today. You are lucky to find two in it now. Most handle screws are 8-32 thread and keep a box of them 2″ long that I cut down to get the length I need. It seems the pkg screws are always a wee bit too short.

