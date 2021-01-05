Who’s ever done this? Published on January 5, 2021 by Salko It’s not common to read dumb things in woodworking magazines but for me this one sure takes the cake. Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
14 thoughts on “Who’s ever done this?”
Deserving of a Darwin Award for blades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess in even the best quality publications, one must read with discernment. 😊🔨
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to that
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given some of the crazy things the radial arm saw disciples used to say that tool could do and the pictures of them surfacing boards in the owner’s manuals, I’m only surprised someone didn’t make the equivalent comment of “that’s nothing, hold my beer” and show how you could sharpen your chisels on a radial with the blade tilted 90 degrees or parallel to the bench and mount a grinding wheel.
Now granted I have a radial arm saw but I simply use it to break down stock to rough length.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the old radial arm saws were the best.
LikeLike
I have some spare block plane blades I’ll try it on.
LikeLike
It would be interesting to see the results. In the end it may not be so dumb
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the biggest trick is having a drum as long as the blade so you don’t have to turn the handle up and down. I do own an oscillating spindle sander. Maybe I’ll try that.
LikeLike
Yeah an oscillating sander would do the trick, but I think the other way you mentioned with having a long drum would create a heat build up much more quickly then the smaller drum would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your mate Derek Cohen uses the drill press to sharpen the irons on his router planes..
LikeLike
Really?
LikeLike
This arrangement is simply a grinding wheel rotated 90 degrees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering my drill press, freehand drilling is probably more accurate. I’d be really suspicious of the results when doing this trick. It looks like a Rube Goldberg cartoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my other reader is going to try this out, I anxious for his report
LikeLike