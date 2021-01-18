Blot out squeezed out glue Published on January 18, 2021January 5, 2021 by Salko Pretty good tip if you ask me Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Blot out squeezed out glue”
If squeeze-out is expected to be a problem, apply masking tape to both sides of the glue joint so that all squeeze-out ends up on the tape. Wiping, even with a damp rag, still leaves some glue in the wood’s pores that can negatively impact finish results. Masking tape costs a little money, and takes a few minutes to apply, but is absolutely reliable and doesn’t require immediate action during the glue-up, or even the same day, a big deal when doing a complicated glue-up to a severe schedule. Stan
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is yet another reason why I use only hide glue. It comes off easily with water and it doesn’t affect any finishes whatsoever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an alternative to saw dust, Paul Sellers wipes with a handful of shavings. He said the glue cures faster if you remove the squeeze-out.
LikeLike
I always found that an odd way to clean up glue. Atleast water does some kind of a job but he smears it everywhere and then lets it dry. It’s ok on table tops and other easy to plane areas but on joints it would be a nightmare trying to plane it out. Personally along the joint lines I would follow Stan’s suggestions of using masking tape.
LikeLike