Seems to me like a lot of unnecessary steps. Isn’t it simpler to use a thin piece of wood and then flex it to the radius you want. What are you thoughts? Do you find this method and simpler and why?
One thought on “Drawing an Arc”
The procedure shown gives an arc of a circle. (constant curvature along the line) ( the curvature is the local radius)
A flexed strip of wood will give an arc with maximum curvature at the (here) central nail and a null curvature at the two outside nails.
They are both interesting but not interchangeable; It depends of what you need.
