One thought on “Drawing an Arc

  1. The procedure shown gives an arc of a circle. (constant curvature along the line) ( the curvature is the local radius)
    A flexed strip of wood will give an arc with maximum curvature at the (here) central nail and a null curvature at the two outside nails.
    They are both interesting but not interchangeable; It depends of what you need.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s