Published on by Salko

I really tried my best to offer you something I thought would generate a lot of interest that would help you out in the long run for free. Since uploading, only two people have downloaded my plans.

WordPress offers 3 gigs to keep a free account. After that they charge. Seeing that I’m not generating an income from this blog, paying for it would be ludicrous. Also using up precious free space for something there’s no interest is also ludicrous. I would rather post useful articles and builds and utilise the gifted free space on that.

So I’m sorry to say but from today I will be deleting the free plans and get back the space that I used. For those two people who did download them, I hope you have fun building your projects.

Take care everyone

Cheers

2 thoughts on “No more free plans

    1. Everyday I posted something. I didn’t want to bombard people everyday when I made a new upload, I just figured they would check regularly. As it turns out, you’re the only one that’s made an enquiry. Ironic though, when I first introduced the idea of having a free plans section there was some enthusiasm. I don’t know, it must be a covid thing that does something to people mood swings.

