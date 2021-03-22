No more free plans

I really tried my best to offer you something I thought would generate a lot of interest that would help you out in the long run for free. Since uploading, only two people have downloaded my plans.

WordPress offers 3 gigs to keep a free account. After that they charge. Seeing that I’m not generating an income from this blog, paying for it would be ludicrous. Also using up precious free space for something there’s no interest is also ludicrous. I would rather post useful articles and builds and utilise the gifted free space on that.

So I’m sorry to say but from today I will be deleting the free plans and get back the space that I used. For those two people who did download them, I hope you have fun building your projects.

Take care everyone

Cheers