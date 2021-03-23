Glue Failure

Titebond Liquid Hide Glue has let me down again. 10 years ago it let me down and I haven’t used it till recently. I thought I would give it another go, and it worked real good. After using the bottle, I bought another one and made sure the manufacturing date was recent. It’s 6 months old and according to their website it has a two-year shelf life. It was working fine until it didn’t any longer. The glue will not cure anymore, but why? Is the date on the bottle bogus?
I called titebond here in Australia, and it turned out that they are just a distributor for titebond. I spoke to their so called “tech” department, who knew very little about the product. After speaking to him for a while and listening to the much shit that dribbled out of his mouth, he realised somewhere along the line of his bullshit that I wasn’t the average dick who relied on the salesperson to teach him/her about a product he/she should already know about. So he paused for a sec, made a small cough and then admitted he knew nothing about the product as they do not manufacture the glue and will write to Titebond in the US and get back to me in 24hrs.
So there you have it, chaps. It pays to educate yourselves in whatever chosen field you’re in, so people don’t spin you stories just to get you off the phone or to convince into buying something you actually don’t need under the pretence that it is something you need because it will do a better job. Never be afraid to call their bluff if you see it. After all, it’s your money.
Well said about educating oneself in a chosen field.Totally agree. 😍
I have had the same problem. Make your own . You can get hide glue a lot of places and it ain’t rocket science dude, I make mine in $15.00 crockpot Igot from Amazon. Good luck.
I’ve making my own for many years, but the time saved in using a ready made batch is too good not to. I will be experimenting in making my own liquid hide. Relying on companies to do it is just working out for me anymore. The risk is too great to ignore.
I used the glue – wasn’t aware that it had a short shelf life , thanks for sharing
I think that’s the truth to the matter. The manufacturing date is bogus.
What was the exact failure you had with the hide glue? I’ve been using titebond for years without any problems.
Remember the adjustable lamp stand I did? The glue failed at the lower end of the main body near the base where I glued the separator. I know that probably didn’t make sense. There’s the upright body and then there’s the space where the arm goes into it. To make that gap I inserted spacers and that’s where the glue failed. This is long grain to long grain gluing, the strongest form of gluing and it just snapped off cleanly. That’s the issue. Had the wood fibres remained then I would’ve said I need a lighter lamp, but it came off clean with the glue sticky.
