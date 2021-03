Nothing to do with Matt Bickford. This is a video on joiners restoring a historical house using the same tools and methods they used when first built. As I don’t understand the language it’s not hard to follow along and gain a good understanding as to what they’re doing. Start from 11:24 and he’ll show you the different types of moulding planes he uses to reconstruct this beautiful interior. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Btw this movie was suggested on Matt’s blog check it out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading... Related