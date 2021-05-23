What does the future hold for us hobbyists

This is the question I’d like to ask you.

Since the resurgence of hand tool woodworking the cost of old tools has risen by 300%. The cost of new tools are cost prohibitive for many of us anyway, but somehow all of this is tolerable. What isn’t tolerable is the ridiculous increase of the price of wood. Wood was expensive for us in Australia before the pandemic, but now it has reached ridiculous new heights. My friend in the US said to me this morning that the price of lumber in the US has increased 200% since the pandemic. He’s been working hard just to stay afloat, there’s no time nor spare cash to work wood anymore. The more people I speak to, the more I’m seeing people facing the same situation. What the hell is going on? All I see is hobbyist and small time professional woodworkers are being pushed out the door. They’re being squeezed from all sides until they’re broken.

Is this a modern conspiracy against DIYers? I don’t think so, but I would like to get your feedback. The way I see it is that things are going back to the way it was prior WWII. People struggled financially prior the war, only the wealthy could afford to have a hobby. The rest of us fought to put food on the table. Then the Second World War hit and almost every nation on earth was torn. When the war ended nations needed to be rebuilt, so large sums of money was thrown into the economy and generally lives globally went from insane poverty to wealth. Therefore hobbyists came to being thanks to this resurgence of wealth. Once again we are regressing financially again. The pandemic, corporate greed, imports from China, manufacturing taken overseas and much more than this has all played a part in the reduction of wealth and the increase in goods. This is my view, but I would like to hear from you.

The craft I love dearly is being taken away from us and I’m trying to make sense of why? In the meantime I am fortunate to have timber left over and am trying to use it to break back into the market again. If I’m successful happy days if not there’s nothing I can do about it.