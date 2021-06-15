I’ve never seen this video before and it was a pleasure to watch. This is a guy that’s mastered his craft. Anyway hope you enjoy this video as much as I did.
I’ve never seen this video before and it was a pleasure to watch. This is a guy that’s mastered his craft. Anyway hope you enjoy this video as much as I did.
One thought on “Moulding Plane Maker – Norman Bayliss (1962)”
Wow… just wow. I’ll never look at my collection of wooden moulding planes the same again. Thank you for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person