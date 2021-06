Albert Bock, who retired in 1966, was the last wooden bench plane maker at William Marples & Son Ltd in Sheffield. Filmed at William Marples’ Hibernia Works, Westfield Terrace, Sheffield the year before he retired. The film is one of a series filmed in the mid-1960s which Ken Hawley inspired. By then he was acutely aware that he was witnessing the disappearance of a wide range of craft skills on which Sheffield’s reputation had been built over the two previous centuries.

