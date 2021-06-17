Saw Makers – Derek & Richard Taylor (1993)

Derek Taylor was a good source of information for Ken Hawley. Ken said that Derek trained as a saw maker at Slack Sellars after WW2, and learned all aspects of the saw trade there. He moved to Garlick’s in Afric Works, Orange Street possibly in the late 1960s/early 70s and bought the firm when the manager, Ted Hudson (himself trained at W Tyzack, Sons & Turner), retired.

There was thus a direct link to the great days of Sheffield saw making between the wars. Derek shifted the firm to 78 Hoyle Street in 1978, where the film was made, and sold it on to Thomas Flinn in 1999. At that point his son Richard left the trade, as it is understood that he felt he could not continue to make a living from it by himself. Ken learned much about the saw trade from Derek, and turned to him for forgotten details after Derek had retired to Dronfield.

The film is part of a series entitled ‘Masters of Metalworking’ commissioned by Sheffield City Council’s Ruskin Gallery working closely with Ken Hawley who is the narrator on this particular film. It was originally released on no.3 of the series of films in 1993. The film is made available by kind permission of the Sheffield Galleries & Museums Trust who now manage some of the city’s museums on behalf of the City Council.