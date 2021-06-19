Saw Handle Maker – Dougie Pope (1993)

Dougie Pope is seen producing a wide range of high quality handles in a trade that was once widespread to supply the huge number of saws manufactured in the city. He was filmed at Sheaf Bank Saw Handle Makers, Sheffield

The film is part of a series entitled ‘Masters of Metalworking’ commissioned by Sheffield City Council’s Ruskin Gallery working closely with Ken Hawley who is the narrator on this particular film. It was originally released on no.3 of the series of films in 1993.

The film is made available by kind permission of the Sheffield Galleries & Museums Trust who now manage some of the city’s museums on behalf of the City Council.