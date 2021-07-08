Disston Saw Vice Restored

Published on by Salko

This was my saw vice before, it was the only picture I could find of it. I thought I had taken pics of it but it turns out that I haven’t

Here it is now. If I had a sand blaster I would have done a much better job. But it turn out that bad either. A bit of history restored and protected from rust. I’d say it’ll do for another 40-50 years. I don’t know how old this vice this. If someone does can you please let me know.

There’s one for sale at Jimbode tools it’s black but mine was red or burgundy. The colour that I bought wasn’t the ideal colour as it wasn’t really what I wanted but they didn’t have it in that brand and their paint is very good.

