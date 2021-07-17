Taking the cup out with an Iron

I’m making a fancy box that will be filled with chocolates. I’m using European beech that I’ve had for quite a while. After re-sawing it, the darn thing cupped. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t, it’s all part of the journey and you just deal with it. Unfortunately, the cup was really prominent and I cannot afford to plane out as it’s the lid and I want it to remain as close as I can to 3/4″ thick.

So what can I do? I can cry, I can throw the timber across the room or I can iron it out, and I chose option three. I wet the timber through a wet paper towel and lay it across the wood.

Next, I lay the hot iron across the paper towel which made it cup in the opposite direction.

Plenty of steam came out, which is why the picture is so foggy. I did this as many times as necessary to get the cup out. In my case, it was three times.

That’s close enough. As you can see, most of the cup is gone. Instead of planing it now, I stickered them to allow nature to take its course and let the timber move and acclimate for a couple of days. Sometimes you may have to wait a couple of weeks for the wood to properly acclimate and stop moving around on you. This is not a permanent solution but only a quick fix if you needed to attach it to something. Unfortunately, it cupped again and again and again even after I had placed heavy loads on it to stop it from. I was hoping it would acclimate to the shops environment and stay flat, but it didn’t. It just cupped to the same level it did the first time round as if it had memory. There wasn’t anything I could do change the situation. Wood moves and unfortunate for me it moved because it wasn’t kiln dried properly in the first place. This is an on going issue I am having with my timber yard that for one reason or another it never get addressed.