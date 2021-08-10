My New Saw Vice

As you know, I annihilated my Disston saw vice. Now, I know I said I didn’t drop it, but as fate has it, I remembered I did, which caused a small hairline crack I didn’t pick up visually. At the time, it landed on ground dirt. but if it landed on the concrete, it would have broken.

I scouted the net for ideas and I came across this vice on some website I don’t remember which. He said that LN uses this type of vice on their saws. It doesn’t take long to build, but it is worth the time to invest in building it right.

It has an upper lip which I glued a strip of leather for a better, stronger grip or holding power on the saw plate. I did this on both sides.



I then glued and nailed a pair of leather off cuts I had to act as a hinge. It works beautifully like a high quality brass hinge.

Here Veritas is getting advertising. Something to note that is very important. When first installed the lip, I didn’t think you had to do anything else to it. When I finished building the vice and I did a test run, the jaws wouldn’t grip the saw plate well. It took me a good hour to figure out what was wrong with it. Both the upper and lower lips need to be as perfectly parallel or equal thickness to teach other as possible. Only then will the jaws clamp down on the plate. It doesn’t matter whether or not you put leather strips on it, if you skip this part, you’ll pay for it. That’s about pretty much it. This vice works best on small saws, but it can handle the larger ones too. It works well in my Moxon vice and it’s at the right height for me.

So, before you go out and spend your money on a vintage or an antique saw vice consider building this first.