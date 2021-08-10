As you know, I annihilated my Disston saw vice. Now, I know I said I didn’t drop it, but as fate has it, I remembered I did, which caused a small hairline crack I didn’t pick up visually. At the time, it landed on ground dirt. but if it landed on the concrete, it would have broken.
I scouted the net for ideas and I came across this vice on some website I don’t remember which. He said that LN uses this type of vice on their saws. It doesn’t take long to build, but it is worth the time to invest in building it right.
It has an upper lip which I glued a strip of leather for a better, stronger grip or holding power on the saw plate. I did this on both sides.
One thought on “My New Saw Vice”
I too have made a vice like this and it works well. For extra grip I use 2 small G clamps at either end
LikeLike