Hide Glue – New Information Found Part 1

I’ve done extensive research and have written several articles on this glue. I thought that’s all the information there is until I met Eugene. He was kind enough to release a 15 page dossier on this glue. He’s been working with and selling hide glue since the 50s and he has summarized and simplified the information of the last 70 years of working knowledge in 15 pages. Make a cuppa, sit back and have a read. I will not post all 15 pages in one post, but will do so in several posts over several days.

BY: EUGENE B THORDAHL

“40 Centuries Old And Still Holding”

INTRODUCTION

Nearly 4,000 years ago, the Egyptians were using hide glue for their furniture adhesive. This is proven by chairs found in Pharaoh’s tombs and by stone carvings depicting the process of gluing different woods. Hide glue is still in use today for wood gluing and over the years much has been written about the manufacture and use of hide glue for hundreds of other adhesive applications. With the evolution of synthetic (ready to use) adhesives, hide glue has taken a lesser role in industry but has maintained a major role in repair and restoration of antique furniture, reproduction of period furniture, restoration, production and repair of musical instruments as well as numerous other applications.

HIDE GLUE PRODUCTION – FROM HIDES?

Yes, from animal hides, almost any animal but primarily from cattle hides. This is simply because of the abundance of cattle hides due to the enormous world wide consumption of beef and subsequent tanning of hides for leather. The trimmed hide pieces (too small or irregular shapes to provide useable leather) are shipped to the hide glue plant. The glue manufacturing process is basically the following:

wash to remove dirt

soak in lime water for 60-90 days

wash to remove hair and lime

neutralize with acid, drain, wash & drain

add water, heat to 110-120 o F for 2-4 hours (called an extraction)

F for 2-4 hours (called an extraction) drain off the dilute glue solution, evaporate, chill, dry, grind

repeat last 2 steps 3-4 times to extract all of the glue with the temperature being increased 20-25o F each time.

The process can lend itself to “home brewing” but it is messy and the aroma is found by some to be less than exciting! Your best bet is to buy the finished product from a reliable supplier.

CHEMICAL COMPOSITION

Hide glue is a protein derived from the simple hydrolysis of collagen which is a principal protein constituent of animal hides. Collagen, hide glue and gelatin are very closely related as to protein and chemical composition. An approximate chemical composition for glue is:

Carbon 51-52%

Hydrogen 6-7%

Oxygen 24-25%

Nitrogen 18-19%

100 %

The molecular weight of hide glue has a wide range from 20,000 – 250,000. The higher the gel strength, the higher the molecular weight.

TESTING HIDE GLUE AND STANDARD GRADES

Peter Cooper, founder of the domestic glue industry in the early 1800’s, is generally credited with developing the standard methods of testing and grading glue. The standard is recognized worldwide. The main components are viscosity and gel strength (or jelly strength which is measured in grams).

The viscosity and jelly determinations are made on a 12.5 percent solution of hide glue, employing 15 +/- 0.01 g of commercially dry glue with 105 +/- 0.2 g of distilled water at 25o +/- 2o C using a standard 150 ml test bottle. The viscosity is determined by timing the outflow of 100 ml of the glue solution at 60.0o C from a calibrated glass pipette under closely controlled conditions. The millipoise value is determined by proper reference to the time of outflow in seconds and the constants of the specially calibrated pipette. The jelly value in Bloom grams is obtained by subjecting the viscosity sample to rigidly controlled gelation in a water bath maintained at 10o +/- 0.1o C for 17 hours, followed by measurement of the force in grams required to depress the surface of the glue jelly 4.0 mm by a mechanically loaded plunger approximately 0.5000 inches in diameter, using the Bloom gelometer.

A chart of Standard Grades follows. Note the glue grade designation is the “Standard Mid-Point Grams”.

Standard Hide Glue Grades

Standard Mid-Point Grams Range Grams Standard Millipoise Value Range Millipoise Value Peter Cooper Grade Designation 512 496-529 191 183-199 5A Extra 477 461-494 175 167-182 4A Extra 444 428-460 157 152-166 3A Extra 411 395-427 145 138-151 2A Extra 379 363-394 131 125-137 A Extra 347 331-362 121 113-124 1 Extra 315 299-330 111 102-112 1 Extra Special 283 267-298 101 92-101 No. 1 251 237-266 92 83-91 1XM 222 207-236 82 75-82 1X 192 178-206 72 67-74 1-1/4 164 150-177 63 60-66 1-3/8 135 122-149 58 53-59 1-1/2 108 95-121 53 47-52 1-5/8 85 70-94 44 37-46 1-3/4 58 47-69 34 28-36 1-7/8 32 10-46 30 20-27 No. 2

GENERAL PROPERTIES:

Moisture: 10 – 15%

pH 6.0 – 7.5

Form Dry Granular 8 – 10 Mesh

Color Yellow/Amber to Brown

Specific Gravity 1.27

A later discussion will present the value and reasons for using different grades. Generally, the higher the gel strength (in grams):

the higher the molecular weight

the higher the viscosity

the faster the tack and set

the shorter time you have to complete a lamination