Quran Stand Book Holder









Quran stands are a necessity for Muslims, with the utmost importance of reading the Quran with correct postures. The Quran Book Stand Holder is a beautiful Moroccan design that suits any home décor. The holder has a generous sized top, perfect for reading the Qur’an in its entirety. The legs are cut into a decorative serpentine shape typical of Morocco furniture with another added beautiful decorative feature of scrolled flowers. This stand is made entirely by hand. The finish used is an all natural non-toxic finish that gives it an antique, rustic, attractive look.

The Quran Book Stand Holder measures 19″ x 11 1/4″ x 15″ or 482 x 285 x 381mm

Price AU$70 plus shipping.

For international shipping please email for actual shipping quote.