Birthday Clock for my Mum Published on September 29, 2021 by Salko On September 10, my mother, my entire world, turned 84. I made her this wall clock because I knew she'd like it. The joy on her face is always worth it. Her father was a woodworking instructor with his own successful workshop. He taught in schools and built furniture for the masses until WWII broke out and put an end to all of that. He died many years before I was born, but he did pass on his woodworking gene to me. Thank you, Grandpa.
2 thoughts on “Birthday Clock for my Mum”
Fantastic gift to your mom. The feeling I get from giving something I made is similar to the joy felt in the actual making. She seems thrilled and that has to feel great. Well done.
Thanks Frosty. The feeling is great and especially when it is you mum. I know I can never repay her for everything she’s ever done for all of us, but a smile is a step towards it.
