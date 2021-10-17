This isn’t a free course online video, but the it was nonetheless nice to watch. There’s a tool he uses at 5:08 time frame that I would find indispensable.
4 thoughts on “Master Woodworker Recreating a 180 year old Shaker Clock”
I watched 3 hours of it already and the Shakers were some clever workers. Picked a few tidbits that I can use on on other projects.
Now you’re just teasing. These videos are entertaining to watch and yes you do get to learn something new.
Yes, that’s a clever marking tool. Do you know the source for such a tool?
Yet, I’m more curious about the movement. Is it a true mechanical, pendulum regulated, movement or yet another Chinese mess of gears with fake pendulum action? (I bet Ralph knows since he already bought the course.)
I know too since I used to make clocks. This is a battery powered movement. There are Chinese models out there, but the good ones are Takane which are made in the USA and Taiwan. As for the tool I’m at a loss at to what it’s called and where to find one. Maybe you could help me in that department.
