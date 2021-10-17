Master Woodworker Recreating a 180 year old Shaker Clock

This isn’t a free course online video, but the it was nonetheless nice to watch. There’s a tool he uses at 5:08 time frame that I would find indispensable.

4 thoughts on “Master Woodworker Recreating a 180 year old Shaker Clock

  2. Yes, that’s a clever marking tool. Do you know the source for such a tool?
    Yet, I’m more curious about the movement. Is it a true mechanical, pendulum regulated, movement or yet another Chinese mess of gears with fake pendulum action? (I bet Ralph knows since he already bought the course.)

    1. I know too since I used to make clocks. This is a battery powered movement. There are Chinese models out there, but the good ones are Takane which are made in the USA and Taiwan. As for the tool I’m at a loss at to what it’s called and where to find one. Maybe you could help me in that department.

