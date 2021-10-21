Talented Japanese Joiners

The most complex and elegant type of joinery in the world is Japanese joinery. The fact that they invented various types of joinery to avoid the use of nails, which were prohibitively expensive at the time is remarkable. How many different types of machinery would be required to complete this type of joinery, and would they be able to do so in the first place? They can do all this with a saw, chisel, and plane. Because of man’s impatience, which stems from a desire for higher profit, you won’t see much of this type of work in today’s world. Which brings me to my next point: greed. There is a lot of poverty in the world, and it’s not because God hasn’t provided for us; “Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor but because we cannot satisfy the rich”

