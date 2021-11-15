A Great Clamping Idea

I saw this advertisement on Facebook and thought it was a good concept. The cost of holdfasts and bloody instruments in general has risen dramatically. As more people take up the craft, the cost of tools has risen above the typical person’s means. I’m not sure how much clamping power this will provide, but it’s worth creating one just to see. It doesn’t actually need a lot of clamping force as long as it keeps the work from moving on you. Don’t buy it, make it!. We are in this day and age where we need to make our own tools. Invest the time in learning to make your own tools.

