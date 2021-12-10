Strictly speaking, the cupboard is a derivative form of the chest. Early Renaissance cupboards resembled two chests placed one on top of the other, but they were opened from the front by means of doors. The design and construction of the cupboard’s pronounced front have always provided ample scope for artistic composition, and it is no mere coincidence that the cupboard more than any other furniture form should have closer links with architecture. It literally invited an architectonic composition: socle, columns, cornice. This development can be traced from the close of the Middle Ages in a large number of southern German and Tirolean cupboards bearing late Gothic perpendicular tracery and smooth surfaces veneered with ashwood. Very large cupboards took on their most striking form, however, during the Renaissance, in 17th century in the Netherlands and northern Germany. In moulding and composition, they have much in common with architectural facades, but their picturesque and textural effects are the result of refined craftsmanship. The use of veneer was common on Continental cupboards. A carcass of wood was given a veneer of fine walnut; socle, frames, columns, and cornice were decorated with veneered black ebony. The doors were furnished with strong locks, and the keyhole was concealed behind a sliding middle column. The cornice was often decoratively crowned with a set of Dutch faience or Chinese porcelain vases. These heavy cupboards were made to appear lighter by placing them on big, turned ball feet. In marked contrast to the European Baroque cupboards, Chinese cupboards of the same period were simple, smooth-surfaced, and boxlike. Their construction was based on a simple system of uprights and frames, and as a rule they were made in pairs. If painted, a large decorative painting was spread across the entire surface, including the doors. Inside, Chinese cupboards are finished with great care and painted in a different colour from the outside. The mounts are of various white and yellow metal alloys, smooth, either round or square; and the locks are secured with prismatically designed padlocks. Japanese and Siamese cupboards, apart from certain independent features, follow the old Chinese traditions.

The clothes cupboard of the 19th and 20th centuries, an indispensable piece of bedroom furniture wherever there were no built-in cupboards, was based on traditional features of the 18th-century English clothespress but equipped to meet the changing fashions of modern times.

Bookcases

Bookcases or bookshelves are a less interesting form of storage furniture from the viewpoint of furniture history. Perhaps the most significant innovation appeared in 18th-century England in the bookcase with adjustable shelves and a closed-off lower section for folio files. The shelves were protected by glass doors consisting of an ingenious trelliswork of carved wood. Bookcases and shelves become interesting only when they form part of specially designed library interiors and when several shelves full of books create an intimate, compact whole.

Mixed forms

Apart from the kinds of storage furniture already mentioned, there are numerous combination forms. An ordinary table can be used as a writing desk, and the only differences between the typical French Rococo writing desk of the 18th century and other tables are the drawers in the underframe and the leather-covered top. The novelty of Louis XV’s writing desk consists of a rolltop device for closing the writing flap. In England a special type of writing desk was developed which, besides drawers in the underframe, has a side cupboard fitted with additional drawers and, occasionally, sliding trays. Some have a false drawer front that can be pulled out to form a writing surface. When a writing desk has a cupboard built on the top of it and is placed on a chest of drawers, the result is a cabinet or secretary. There are also bookcases with lower sections equipped with a flap, either hinged or sliding, for writing. All of these combinations, frequently of ingenious design, were made anonymously in England during the 18th century, apparently having arisen from a desire on the part of the well-to-do middle classes to develop a sophisticated and differentiated pattern of life.

A special group of storage furniture embraces the various forms of corner furniture, low or high cupboards that were made in pairs (just as in the case of several other old furniture forms) particularly for small rooms, in which they became fixed components of the interior scheme.