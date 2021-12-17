Kitchen furniture and furnishings go back to antiquity. In the Middle Ages, the kitchen, with its fireplace, was the most centrally placed room in the home. Later, closed fireplaces were constructed in the form of stoves; and cupboards, sinks, and plate racks were fixed to the wall. The kitchen in a modern home, if not combined with a dining area, is a small room filled with equipment. On the other hand, institutional kitchens have expanded enormously. Outdoor cooking equipment, such as various forms of open-air grills, also forms part of modern kitchen furniture.

Bathrooms in large private homes were not unknown in the 18th century, and splendidly equipped marble bathrooms are still preserved in several European palaces and mansions. But not until the 19th century did bathrooms in private homes become more commonplace. Fixtures generally include a toilet, bidet (in some countries), washbasin, bathtub or shower, mirror, and shelves or cabinets. In the 20th century the equipping of bathrooms became a separate industry with a wide variety of special forms of bathroom furniture and fixtures. The materials used are porcelain, enamel, plastic, wood, and stainless steel.

Specialized furniture

Office furniture in the widest sense of the term has undergone rapid developments since the mid-19th century. Such pieces as high desks used by clerks and large roll top desks were replaced by carefully designed standard workstations with side cupboards, typewriter tables, filing cabinets, and office chairs with adjustable backs and swivel seats. In the late 20th century, office furniture was further revolutionized by the rise of the personal computer. From office furniture one passes naturally to the vast sphere of institutional furniture: theatre furnishings in the form of rows of connected seats, restaurant furniture, furniture for conference rooms, laboratories, workshops, and factories. Several of these specialized furnishings reflect past traditions. The way in which the British House of Commons is furnished, for example, derives without doubt from the pattern in which choir stalls were grouped in medieval churches; whereas the semi-circular, often amphitheatrically designed assembly halls of the United States Congress and the parliaments of many European countries are developed forms of academies of surgery or other university auditoriums. Similarly, museums, libraries, and archives have their special furniture in the form of showcases, desks, special tables, and socles.