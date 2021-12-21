If you have multiple pieces that need to be planed to a specific thickness then this appliance is the appliance for you. In the hand tool world planing a piece of wood to a consistent thickness by hand isn’t easy and gets only harder the wider the board. So I made an appliance which isn’t a new invention to plane to 1/2″ thickness. Watch this video and see how.
2 thoughts on “Thickness Planer Appliance”
Thanks for sharing. I’ve used this type of device before. It does work remarkably well at providing consistent thickness and is really helpful when you have a bunch of pieces needing to be the same.
This weekend, I used the technique shown in which the sides are beveled down to near the line before taking off the bulk. That works really nicely. What I like about it, is that you don’t need to pay as close attention when removing the bulk of the waste. When the main body gets close to the bevels, you know you are close to thickness and that is when you need to pay attention. I had a 3/4″ 3″ wide by 18″ long piece I needed to thin to 3/8″. Using the bevels really speeds up removing the bulk without having to check as often.
Thanks Joe for your comments. Are you able to post a video on what you are using? It sounds fascinating and I wouldn’t mind making one in my shop.
