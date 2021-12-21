Thickness Planer Appliance

If you have multiple pieces that need to be planed to a specific thickness then this appliance is the appliance for you. In the hand tool world planing a piece of wood to a consistent thickness by hand isn’t easy and gets only harder the wider the board. So I made an appliance which isn’t a new invention to plane to 1/2″ thickness. Watch this video and see how.

