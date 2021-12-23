Stanley No.5 Thickness Plane

Published on by Salko

The fifth plane is a One-Off No.5 Surface Planer. This plane was a No. 5 with four depth stops added so it could plane two-inch wood to a specified thickness.
L. R. Schatz of Medford, Oregon, created this functionality.
On July 7, 1927, it was shipped to Stanley Tools, and in August 1927, E.A. Schade redesigned it. When this plane was discovered, the two design sketches were hidden beneath the lever cap. It’s still unclear why this plane was created or what its purpose was.

Stanley No.5 Thickness Plane

Unfortunately, this is the only image of this plane that exists. I’m delighted I’m able to share it with you today because I’m sure most of you had no idea such a plane existed. In 2014, Paul Sellers released a video of a concept that was most likely inspired by this model of a contraption he dubbed “The Paul Sellers Thickness Planer.” I’ve looked through historical archives of its pre-existence but haven’t been able to find one. Regardless of where it comes from, it’s a tool I’m thankful to have.

In case you missed my video of the aforementioned contraption in use

