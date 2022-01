I prepared a little video showing how I make saw dust from my shavings. Why would I do such a thing? Sometimes we make mistakes and minor gaps appear here and there, or we need to fill small gaps when completing an inlay. Using saw dust from the material you’re working with is the best way to do it. The best approach is to use a saw, but if you need a lot, this is the second best method. Before it’s developed enough, I’d have to grind it at least 6 or 7 times.

