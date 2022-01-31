https://www.domestika.org/en/courses/area/32-furniture-design-making
I came across the above link by chance. At first I didn’t think much of it, but when I watched some preview videos my attitude changed. They’re not YouTube celebrity craftspeople but nonetheless are up there to give any celeb a run for their money. They have a huge sale at the moment. Worth a look.
4 thoughts on “Online Courses”
I love the work of Israel Martin. I’m a bit jealous, actually..
Thanks for the link!
I also like the work of Israel Martin. He’s like the Tom Fidgen of the Iberian Peninsula! He’s on Instagram as well https://www.instagram.com/lacabraenlaescalera/
Thanks Antonio
I have the Matt Kenney Kumiko course. I enjoyed it.
