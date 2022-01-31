Online Courses

Published on by Salko

https://www.domestika.org/en/courses/area/32-furniture-design-making

I came across the above link by chance. At first I didn’t think much of it, but when I watched some preview videos my attitude changed. They’re not YouTube celebrity craftspeople but nonetheless are up there to give any celeb a run for their money. They have a huge sale at the moment. Worth a look.

