Chair Rail & Cove Mouldings

Chair Rails were originally used to protect the wall from chairs bumping into it. Generally placed at 32″ above the floor, chair rails can add a dramatic accent to rooms.

Crown Mouldings

Crown Moulding: an ornamental, shaped strip of wood or other material used for finishing or decorating a room where the wall meets the ceiling or used on furniture, etc..

Base Mouldings

Add Base or quarter-round Base Shoe Moulding to the bottom of your walls to cover the gap between your wall and floor and to complement Crown Moulding.