Lee Valley Replica Egg-Beater Drill Published on February 11, 2022 by Salko I bought this nifty little drill for box making and clockmaking and I thought I would share it with you. Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Lee Valley Replica Egg-Beater Drill”
My Millers Falls EggBeater Drill wobbles too.
LikeLike
It’s not an isolated case, I’m inclined to believe that it is not due to wear and tear but a manufacturing fault that wasn’t picked up at the time.
LikeLike