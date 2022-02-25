Time to stop Day Dreaming

It’s not about earning millions but about doing what you’re passionate about and earning enough to be financially independent. On the side of reason there’s no point in pursuing a dream that costs you money with a zero return. Filling the coffers of woodworking stores while depleting your own bank accounts isn’t the path to salvation. But if it’s a dream, if this is what you really want to do then understand that it’s a struggle, a real uphill battle that is no different from any other business. It is achievable; anything you set your mind to is achievable.

When I decided to build clocks 18 years ago my father, with whom I worked with from time to time in his own cabinet shop since the age of 7, laughed at the idea. Who will buy your clocks when China offer the cheap plastic “sh**”? BTW it was weekend work and sometimes after school and not a full-time job. “Go to university or get a trade” was made incumbent on seven of us.

Anyhow, I proved him wrong year after year, I had a long clientele list including several businesses and all through word of mouth, not a single dollar invested by me into any form of paid advertising. But none of it happened overnight. I worked 18 hours a day, 7 days a week for the first 12months and reduced it as the work grew steadily. Nothing comes easy. Life is hard. You must want it bad enough.

Paul Sellers, who is a great example of a person who struggled all his working life, stubbornly pursued his goal, his passion, his dream not to give up the craft to replace it with a 9 -5 job. At the age of 65 he made it, it took him 50 years but in the end, he made it because he never gave up on his dream. He may not be without scars as it’s a warrior’s mark of struggle, but he never gave up. On the other hand, Colonel Sanders is an example of a person who made millions at the age of 65, but wasted 64 years of his life. He falls into the category of pot luck that he made it. Many people wish “If I could only win the lottery,” “if I only this or that,” or “wouldn’t it be nice to do something I’m passionate about” or the worst one is “oh well that’s the way of the world and there’s nothing I can do about it.” This mindless style of thinking is the reason why people don’t pursue their dreams.

The reason why most successful people win is that they act upon on their dreams. It all starts with a dream, an idea, and then they stop day dreaming and make a real-life decision that they will turn that dream into a reality. You have a 5 second window to act before your own mind talks you out of it.

When I decided to begin “HANDWORK”, I made a terrible mistake of asking someone their blessing. In other words, I asked for validation. I quickly realised this mistake but it was too late, my actions were faster than my realisation as I hit the send button. I don’t need to validate my dream with anyone other than myself. You don’t need to ask for anyone’s approval other than yourself. Your life is your own and you are only answerable to yourself.

Time to Act

Do you want it? Yes? How bad do you want it? Really bad? Then you must stop fantasising and day dreaming about it and take action and work hard, really hard and be persistent, struggle and overcome all obstacles and meet every challenge head on with a passion. No one will do this for you except you yourself, you must want it so bad that it becomes an obsession. This is your passion; your dream, this is the life you want so go out and get it. You can only make it happen with real drive and determination. You must motivate yourself daily to keep at it and never give up despite how many times you fail. I don’t care who it is, celebrity or not, each of us makes mistakes daily. When a mistake is made we keep at it and move on and keep pushing and clawing our way through until we break through the other side. We don’t ever stop but keep going with the same drive and determination because the day you stop is the day it begins to fall apart.

We aim for perfection and evaluate ourselves at the end of each day. Did you give it all you had or did you just do it half-heartedly or pissed your day away watching YouTube videos of other people working. You can always watch and learn from these videos at night when you’re work is done, but the day is yours and you cannot afford to waste it on non-work-related emails and videos. You must be determined to fulfil your dream, your destiny. No one can take your dream from you except God and yourself.

Through commitment and obsession, you will strive to be better today than you were yesterday. Ambition is a moral obligation, you must want to succeed, you must want it so bad that you ache for it. You reap what you sow. I guarantee you, if you plant a hundred apple tree seeds and you work them, nurture them, water them, be dedicated to them, a hundred apple trees will grow.

Don’t fear failure but be prepared to fail. Most successful people fail but don’t ever give up nor see it as a deterrent. Learn from it and move on.

Practice, practice, practice. Practice doesn’t make perfect but makes permanent, it’s a permanent fixture in your mind. How do you think our ancestors had the ability to work so fast? Their experience, their repetition got them that speed. When you know what you are doing then you’re not slowed down by the tremendous thought process you underwent the first-time round.

“Repetition is the mother of learning, is the father of action making it the architect of accomplishment.”

Bargain hunters

Learn to say no to the bargain hunters, learn to ignore them. By not accepting their ridiculously low offers, you are degrading your work and yourselves. It’s demoralising and degrading so don’t yield to them.

Lastly be true to others and yourselves, if you’re going to work with hand tools then do it. Don’t say you are when you are not because you will get caught out and your reputation that took years to build will be flushed down the sewers in a day. Never ever be deceitful, you’ve chosen to work this way so don’t let the flood of orders change your path.

Your life and future is in your hands, do with it what you will. Do it well and do it right and never give up.