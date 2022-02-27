2 thoughts on “Disclaimer

  1. You sir are absolutely correct. US is still a free country and we all can choose what to wear and when, if someone else doesn’t like they don’t have to look, no one asked them too. People need to STOP criticizing others for the choices they make as it is their choice to make whether you think its wrong or right.

    Here’s a novel idea, perhaps if people would just agree to disagree this world would be a much better place and folks would be happier. Forge onward cause I am learning alot from you about woodworking. God bless you.

    Goldie B

    On Sat, Feb 26, 2022 at 10:28 PM Journeyman’s Journal wrote:

    > Salko posted: ” https://youtu.be/iztvLYIMHLs What I wear are just rags on > my back. They are NOT political statements. ” >

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s