Disclaimer

Published on February 27, 2022 by Salko

What I wear are just rags on my back. They are NOT political statements.
2 thoughts on “Disclaimer”
You sir are absolutely correct. US is still a free country and we all can choose what to wear and when, if someone else doesn’t like they don’t have to look, no one asked them too. People need to STOP criticizing others for the choices they make as it is their choice to make whether you think its wrong or right.
Here’s a novel idea, perhaps if people would just agree to disagree this world would be a much better place and folks would be happier. Forge onward cause I am learning alot from you about woodworking. God bless you.
Goldie B
Thanks very much I appreciate this very much and God bless you too.
