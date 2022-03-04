Common mistakes made by woodworkers

Whether you’re a beginner, amateur or professional we’ve all made mistakes, it’s inevitable. Many factors may be the cause of your blunder, you may be tired or you’re rushing to meet a deadline or you may be executing a new technique you haven’t done before. Whatever the reasons are we all make mistakes, but most mistakes can be avoided.

Making mistakes should be viewed as something positive and not negative. The positive aspect of it is that your learning, you’re seeing firsthand the outcome or the result of performing a procedure incorrectly. Sometimes when you make a mistake you recall having read about it in some book, but you couldn’t understand nor visualise what the author was trying to say. So, it’s a visual clarification and understanding of the theoretical, procedural side of the “why not.” I think a great example would be planing against the grain. As an instructor or author, I could use the analogy of stroking a cat with and against the fur, but if you’ve never stroked a cat, how are you ever supposed to visualise to understand the process of stroking a cat? I know it’s a lame example, but you get the gist.

I would like to focus on some common mistakes people tend to overlook or disregard as unimportant as it’s the little things that cause the biggest errors.

Fatigue

If you’re out partying the night before and you’ve come home at 3 o’clock in the morning and you know you’ve got to get up at 5 am, you’re not going to be very productive. Fatigue is one of the biggest contributor to human error alongside alcohol, it contributes to fatal accidents on the roads and when working with machinery both at work and in the home workshop. The body needs seven hours rest, your mind needs to rest, your eyes need to rest, when you’re sleeping your body is rejuvenating itself to function properly. So, the old motto of going to bed early to wake up early is healthy and productive. Remember even your body has rights over you. I say this to you as I say it to myself because I too am guilty of this as I sit until late at night writing these articles.

Rushing your work

I think the second most common mistakes are made when you rush to get it done, once again both amateurs and professionals mostly fall into that category. If you’re an amateur, you only have the weekend to complete your project or you’re a professional and you’ve set unrealistic deadline either to land that job or to maximise your hourly rate. Either way your rushing and you’re guaranteed to make a mistake. I can understand if your livelihood depends on it, but if you’re an amateur your supposed to enjoy the process, time is of no consequence to you.

Measure twice, cut once

This category can fall into the above two quite nicely, but sometimes and I’ve done it more times than I care to remember. I’ll measure a piece and my eyes read one figure yet I’m really off by an eighth. Sometimes you’re not really focused on your work, but your mind is preoccupied with other things so your eyes play tricks on you. You may be distracted by your kids, wife or a phone call and you lose your train of thought. That’s one big drawback when working from home. Stay focused and check and recheck your measurements before you commit to the cut.

Your square is not so square

Money is tight in most households and quality squares don’t come out of a cereal box so, you convince yourself to buy a cheaper copy from a big box hardware store. Bang, it bites you in the backside. Or you maybe do have a quality square, modern or antique and it worked fine for you for a long while but out of nowhere nothing is square. You scratch your head and blame your chute board when the problem really lies with the square. Maybe you’ve been handling it roughly, maybe you’ve dropped it once or twice. Always check your squares regularly for accuracy. It’s easy to do. You place your square against a board and draw a line, then you flip the square and draw another line. If two lines are perfectly parallel to each other than your square. If not, you will see a “V” formed and depending on how much out of square it is will determine the exaggeration of the “V” line.

Are your edges square

Your edges don’t need to be square for every project, but we care for our work and therefore it becomes a habit to be accurate always. One very common mistake I regularly see in woodworking videos is that they never check for square against a light source, rather just have a quick look at bench height while it’s still in the vice. I’ve tried this method several times and have found it to be deceiving. It appears to be square alas no light appears below the square, but when brought up at eye level to a light source it shows indeed that it is out square. Some also look at one end of the edge and judge by eye if it’s in or out of square, this too is wrong in my opinion. God said “let there be light” and He found it to be good, so the Bible says. Combine that with a square and the truth will be revealed.

I think over confidence is the culprit, with so many repeated operations carried out daily we tend to delude ourselves into thinking we’re that bloody good. Maybe your iron isn’t absolutely parallel with the sole or perhaps your leaning your plane to one side without realising you are in the rush to get it done, whatever the reason it’s always better to check your edge work permitting against a light source.

Use the right tool for the right job

Each tool serves a specific purpose and to use it for anything else other than what it’s designed to do is just asking for trouble. I’ve seen people use a chisel to peel away beads of dried glue on a panel and then curse when they’ve taken a chunk of wood with the glue. Glue is stronger than wood once set, if you use a chisel to remove beads of glue, the glue has a tendency to take with it tiny fragments of the wood it’s bonded too. Instead, use a scraper or wait an hour for the glue to harden a little and then with a sharp chisel peel it away.

If you’re screwing a T slotted screw use the correct size screw driver for it, if you use a smaller screw driver you run the risk of stripping the slot, if you use a larger screw driver than the screws head you’ll Marr and dig into your work.

Mortising with a bench chisel works, but only if it’s been modified. I don’t think an explanation has ever been given other than it “works. “You need to round the bevel for this to work so the chisel with every blow is pushed back so it doesn’t lodge or wedge itself into the timber. If you don’t round the bevel you run the risk of snapping the tip or the chisel in half.

Tools are not Swiss Army knives, treat them with respect and use them as they’re intended to be used. Always remember safety first, if it doesn’t feel right then it’s not. Safety always begins and ends with you.