By Gregory Merritt

Milk paint, or more precisely, casein (milk protein) based paint is once again enjoying a surge in

popularity. Some are drawn to its “historic” nature, some its ease of use, others still to its

“cool” factor and some because of its non-toxic nature.

Before we go any further I want to clarify what is and what is not casein based paint. There are

several companies marketing “milk paint” these days. Some are true milk paint others

however are not. That does not mean they are inferior products. They just are not true milk

paint. True milk paint will be sold in powder form only. If the paint comes pre-mixed in a can, it

is not a casein based paint and is most likely acrylic based. While these pre-mixed paints may

imitate the look of true milk paint, they do not behave the same or offer the non-toxic

advantages of true milk paint.

Now that we are clear as to what milk paint is not, lets look a little deeper into what it is. In its

powdered form milk paint will keep indefinitely. Making it convenient to have on hand and

quickly mixed for project. Once mixed with water (equal parts powder and water) milk paint

will only last days at best. Apply that mixture to wood however, and you have a hard, durable

colorfast coating that will last for a hundred years, thousands in some cases.

I was first drawn to milk paint due to its non-toxic nature. When I began woodworking in

earnest several years ago I made a conscious decision to use only non-toxic finishes. Unlike

some users of milk paint, I had no interest in creating a “rustic” or “historic” finish. I simply

wanted safe way to create a deep, rich painted surface on some of my projects. I was able to

obtain that goal, but not without a good bit of trial and error.

A smooth and deeply colored milk paint finish must be nurtured. Straight from the brush, milk

paint is dead flat in appearance and rough in texture. In fact the first coat of paint is down right

atrocious and you have a fear that you have ruined your project. Don’t panic, your on the right

track.

Typically milk paint requires two or more coats to adequately cover a surface. There are

several factors that can influence this. Tight-grained woods such as pine, poplar and maple

will cover more easily than an open-grained wood such as red oak. The consistency of you

paint mixture will influence the number of coats need as well. I generally mix my paint so that it

is slightly thicker than typical latex or acrylic paint.

A few additional points to note about applying milk paint. Use the cheapest brush you can

find. While it is possible to clean a brush after use, its a 50/50 shot at best. Just throw it away.

Second, work quickly. Milk paint dries quick, the drying begins almost as soon as the paint

contacts the wood. Third, even though your are working quickly, be neat about it. Don’t leave

runs or drips and your final strokes should be with the grain. Almost all errors such as these

are fixable, but it is a lot less work to not create them in the first place. Lastly, do not spend

too much time working any one area or try and re-work an area during a session. Milk paint

dries too quickly and you risk creating more problems that will need to be fixed later. Simply

keep moving. It is far easier to allow the current coat to dry and add one more coat later.

That is it for the painting portion of the process. Rinse out your brush as best as you can.

Don’t throw it out just yet. You may find or create an area that needs to be touched up later.

Seal the container with any remaining paint and put that in the refrigerator. Now some may

chose to leave the finish “as is”. Dead flat and rough in texture. I, for one, do not like this look

and begin the nurturing process to obtain a deeper color and smooth surface.

The nurturing begins with 0000 steel wool. Yes, it must be actual steel wool. I have tried

several of the synthetic options and they simply do not create the same surface and color

quality that can be obtained with actual steel wool. Using the steel wool, I rub out the surface

of the paint to obtain a smooth, lightly burnished surface. This operation also deepens the

color.

There are a couple of points to keep in mind during this operation. First, while milk paint is

quite tough, it is possible to abrade all of the paint away, especially on the corners. If this

happens, simply repaint those areas and begin again with the steel wool. The second point is

to use your sense of touch, your ears and your eyes while rubbing out and burnishing the

painted surface. Doing so will make the process much quicker and lessen the likelihood of

rubbing through to bare wood. I would love to tell you how to do this, but it must be

experienced to be fully understood. Don’t worry though, you will catch on quickly.

Now that the surface is smooth and color deepened, the final step in the nurturing process can

begin. Milk paint is a porous coating and is susceptible to water damage and staining if left

unsealed. Multiple products can be used to seal a milk painted surface. The two that I have

experience with are shellac with paste wax and linseed oil with beeswax. Both options work

equally well, but they too must be nurtured.

Opting for shellac requires two or three coats of shellac with the final coat being rubbed out

with 0000 steel wool. Then a top coat or two of either clear or tinted wax. The darker shades

of milk paint benefit from the use of a tinted paste wax which generates yet another layer of

depth to the finish.

Linseed oil and beeswax also requires multiple coats. With each coat being buffed with a soft

cloth. The one caveat is that the first coat should be linseed oil or thinned linseed oil only. The

resulting finish is buttery smooth with a low luster.

As you now know, a milk paint finish can be time consuming, but the reward is a durable,

deeply colored and smooth finish that could quite possible last for centuries.

I recently built a small Shaker-style footstool and will walk you through the above process from

raw wood to completed finish.

The stool in its bare wood state. All surfaces were sanded through 220 grit.

The first coat of salmon milk paint. Note that the coverage is thin.

After three coats of milk paint, waiting about an hour between coats, I have full coverage.

Smoothed and burnished with 0000 steel wool. The surface is now buttery smooth. Also, note

the slightly darker color tone.

The first coat of oil. In this case Tried & True brand “Danish Oil” (polymerized linseed oil).

The completed stool with an additional three coats of an emulsion of linseed oil and beeswax.

Hopefully the above example demonstrates how simple a milk paint finish can be. While I used

an oil top coat in this example, shellac can be just as easily used. The additional steps when

using shellac are that the cured shellac should also be rubbed out with 0000 steel wool and a

final top coat of paste wax should be applied. To add another layer of depth to the finish a

tinted paste wax can be used with good results. The table base below received just such a

treatment.

The only disadvantage to milk paint is that it is time consuming by measure of days invested.

Depending on the size of your project your actual time on task will only be a few minutes for

each of those days though. However, the advantages of milk paint are more than worth the

extra investment of your time. Milk paint yields a durable, deep color that will last for years and

years. Milk paint is also non toxic. Making it a better choice for your health and safe for any

shop helpers that may come along.

I hope that this introduction to milk paint and its application will entice you to give it a try on

your next painted project. There are many possibilities beyond this basic application as well.

You can combine colors to create an infinite number of shades and colors. You can also layer

different colors to great effect. Who knows? Milk paint may just become you new “go-to”

finish.