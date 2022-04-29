In this video I am showing how I made a simple hand engraved hammer without a forge or fancy tools. For the Hammerhead I have used a 25mm by 25mm steel bar (1” x 1”) and cherry wood for the handle, cherry is not ideal for hammer handles but it is beautiful and this hammer will get very light abuse, ideally hickory or ash wood is used.
2 thoughts on “How To Make a Hand-Engraved Hammer with Simple Tools”
Awesome. I didn’t realize that your blog here is connected to that YouTube channel. I have been watching your work on YouTube for a long time. It’s a great channel. Didn’t you move a year (or three – time flies) or so ago into a bigger shop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Joe, no I’m still in the same place.
LikeLike