How To Make a Hand-Engraved Hammer with Simple Tools

In this video I am showing how I made a simple hand engraved hammer without a forge or fancy tools. For the Hammerhead I have used a 25mm by 25mm steel bar (1” x 1”) and cherry wood for the handle, cherry is not ideal for hammer handles but it is beautiful and this hammer will get very light abuse, ideally hickory or ash wood is used.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading... Related