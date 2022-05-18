African tulip Wood

It’s a tree that can be found in backyards all across the east coast of Australia. The African tulip tree is a fast-growing evergreen tree native to tropical Africa (i.e. Burundi, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, Zaire, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo and Angola). Also known as: African tulip tree, African tulip, fireball, flame of the forest , flame tree , fountain tree. It has been observed infesting damaged rainforest, where it outcompetes native vegetation.

African tulip tree Scientific name

Spathodea campanulata

After many years of being unsure of the species of wood I purchased due to my distrust of the vendor, I discovered today that the seller was, after all, telling the truth. It is a nicely grained timber with limited application due to its light weight and ability to be easily indented. It feels like balsawood or, more likely, basswood. I, on the other hand, have discovered a suitable application for it in the form of raised panels for jewellery boxes.

African tulip raised panel

I have never been much into box making before, I predominantly made wall and mantle clocks which meant using this type of light wood was out of the question. However, since of late I have dived into box making and am quite enjoying it as much as I do making clocks. Since discovering this wood’s identity, I have researched pretty much what I could on it and to say none the least I was surprised to find some disturbing facts.

African tulip plants are killing native stingless bees, posing a serious ecological risk.. According to new research, the African tulip tree’s flowers are killing native bees, depositing their dead bodies in its blooms, and potentially poisoning local bee larvae and hives.

African tulip bell-shaped flowers

According to Ms Irish, there are two basic explanations as to why native bees are found dead in the blossoms of African tulip plants.

The nectar of the plant is toxic to insects. Ms Irish stated that bees can die up to 24 hours after swallowing the toxic nectar, which is a worry since they can transfer poison to their hives or the bees may be getting “stuck inside the flower”.

The specific gravity of this wood is 0.26. Unfortunately there is no other information on it considering it’s not sold in any timber yard. My personal experience with it are as follows:

Easy rip/resaw/crosscut

Easy to plane/thickness

Leaves a rough edge when shooting, but can be smoothed out with sand paper

Glues well

Does not hold nails or screws well

Does not take a polish too well either

I wonder if I left anything out. This wood is light enough for surfboards to be made from. I also made another raised panel for a shoe shelf from it

Shoe Shelf African tulip Raised Panel

Now that I know a little bit about this wood, I can haggle with the seller if his asking price is too high. Given that he hasn’t been able to sell a single log of it since 2010, I believe the ball is in my court.

I’d like to get a bundle of this type of wood for the type of work I intend to do with it. Once again, it would be useless for anything else relating to furnishings and clocks, not even drawer fronts as the seller once suggested.