Half Blind Dovetail Kerfing Tool

Tage Frid popularised the use of a Kerfing Tool to speed up the cutting of half blind dovetails in his book Joinery in 1979. Mr. Frid suggested cleaning out the waste between half blind dovetail pins with an old saw blade or cabinet scraper. This Kerfing Tool deepens the angled saw kerf in areas where the dovetail saw blade cannot reach. Begin by sawing out the pins, being careful not to cut past your scribed lines. Drop the Kerfing Tool into the saw kerf and gently strike the brass back with a wooden mallet to remove the material remaining in the angled saw cut’s corner. When you reach the end of your saw cut or scribed line, stop. To avoid splitting the wood, take several small bites. Now that you have a clean pin wall, it will be much easier to clean out the remaining waste between the pins. If you’re still not sure what this tool does then watch Rob Cosman’s video below for better clarification.

I’ve looked around and the prices start around $50 and go up to $174. I already owned two gent saws and I only need one. Actually I don’t need any but on occasion it does come in handy. Follow the steps below to make your own kerfing tool.

LYNX 10″ GENTS SAW

Place it in the vice and file all the teeth off

Imagine trying to re tooth that

Cut it in half or whatever size you wish

When you hit the sawblade you will need to angle the hacksaw to finish the cut.

When you’re done file the front end smooth and you’ll have a new tool.

Half Blind Kerfing Tool

The other half you can use as a scraper. Geez How many scrapers do I need.

Scraper