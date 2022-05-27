This will be a thirteen-episode build series on how to make a book holder using only hand tools. After many years of not recording, this is my first video project, and I am optimistic that there will be many more to come. If you haven’t already, please show your support by liking and subscribing to my channel.
2 thoughts on “Book Holder Episode 3”
I’ve liked and subscribed. For what it’s worth, I filmed one of my projects. What a pain to film. Really slowed things down. I haven’t even begun to edit it which is a skill I need to learn. Appreciate the time it took you to do this.
Thanks very much Joe. It does slow things right down. Getting the position of the camera right, the filming, the editing is all a long process.
