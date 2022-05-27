Book Holder Episode 3

Published on by Salko

This will be a thirteen-episode build series on how to make a book holder using only hand tools. After many years of not recording, this is my first video project, and I am optimistic that there will be many more to come. If you haven’t already, please show your support by liking and subscribing to my channel.

2 thoughts on “Book Holder Episode 3

  1. I’ve liked and subscribed. For what it’s worth, I filmed one of my projects. What a pain to film. Really slowed things down. I haven’t even begun to edit it which is a skill I need to learn. Appreciate the time it took you to do this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thanks very much Joe. It does slow things right down. Getting the position of the camera right, the filming, the editing is all a long process.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s