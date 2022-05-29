Sandvik No.277 Handsaw for Sale

This is a lovely vintage Sandvik No.277 crosscut handsaw. The blade length is 26″/650mm and the teeth are 8ppi (points per inch) and are very sharp. The wooden handle is carved with a dragon design and is secured to the blade with brass screws and a brass medallion. I got it new in the late 1980s or early 1990s when I was in my late teens learning the craft and have taken excellent care of it ever since, cleaning and oiling the handle on a regular basis.
I’m selling it since I already own a lot of saws and need to downsize. I hope it finds a new home with someone who will treasure it as much as I did.

Asking Price AUD$140 plus postage

