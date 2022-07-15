Taking a cup out with an iron Published on July 15, 2022 by Salko If your board is thin and cupped you can take most of the cup out with an iron and finish it off with a plane. This is way you remove as little material as necessary Share this:TwitterFacebookPrintWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Taking a cup out with an iron”
Thanks a lot for posting this! How thick do you wager the board may be? I have some 14mm white oak boards that just don’t want to stay flat. it would be great if I get them flat even temporarily for cutting dovetails. They are laminated, though.
LikeLike
Mine was 6mm, but you can flatten out 14mm just as easily. If it doesn’t want to stay flat it never will, but temporarily it will. Just act on it straightaway
LikeLike