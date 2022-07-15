Taking a cup out with an iron

Published on by Salko
If your board is thin and cupped you can take most of the cup out with an iron and finish it off with a plane. This is way you remove as little material as necessary

2 thoughts on “Taking a cup out with an iron

  1. Thanks a lot for posting this! How thick do you wager the board may be? I have some 14mm white oak boards that just don’t want to stay flat. it would be great if I get them flat even temporarily for cutting dovetails. They are laminated, though.

    Like

    Reply

    1. Mine was 6mm, but you can flatten out 14mm just as easily. If it doesn’t want to stay flat it never will, but temporarily it will. Just act on it straightaway

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s