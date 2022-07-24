Mitre Shooting Board

I made a new one and not that there was something wrong with the old one, but I made it for my own pleasure. Like the previous shooting boards I made, I used quality timber. Tasmanian oak, stupidly expensive rare rosewood, NG rosewood and Philippine mahogany. Yep these were all offcuts with the exception of the oak I have hoarded over the years and were not suitable for anything else.

It’s very accurate thanks to my Stanley No.246 mitre box and my planing abilities. I more or less simply cleaned up the ends. I used my old mitre shooting to plane a 45° angle for the top edge where the plane rides along. Lastly I inserted a guide/track made from rosewood that is adjustable to keep the plane on track and to plane accurately to 45°. Because I am using a dedicated shooting plane a track is necessary. Without it the plane will not shoot accurately. The track keeps the plane in its proper position or angle. A regular plane does not need a track because you hold the plane in its proper position. There is so much more information I can add here, but in all honesty I would be parroting from Bob Rozaieski on the subject and I would like to direct you to watch his video and you will be pleasantly surprised to have learned something new like I was. https://youtu.be/C5BgSiar3Ws

I’ve decided to giveaway my old shooting boards. Like I said there is nothing wrong with them other than aesthetics however, you will need a dedicated shooting plane. Mine is a Veritas because at the time it cost me $400 whilst Lie Nielson was charging $800. Now they’re both stupidly expensive. I will say this on the subject of dedicated vs non dedicated. They both work with the exception that it’s easier to shoot with a dedicated plane due to the handle and the track keep the plane at bay. So all you have to concentrate on is pushing the work into the plane and not in both direction like you would with a Stanley plane.

I’m also adding to the list my saw vice. I was lucky enough to find a reasonably priced metal saw vice and now I have no need of this one. I can’t say I was overly pleased with it, but it worked and that’s all that matters. I’m not interested in shipping this stuff off as they are heavy and will cost a bundle. Pick up only. If it isn’t gone by this Thursday it will find itself at the local tip.