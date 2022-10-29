Bench Heights for Carving

I recently started carving a lot, and when I was doing so, my lower lumbar region experienced excruciating agony from my back locking up. Since I already have back pain, hunching over my work isn’t doing my back any favours.

After looking through some old publications to learn more about the ideal height for a carver’s bench, I discovered that it should be at elbow level. I scoured the internet for ideas and came across some good ones, as well as one that truly struck out.

I prefer to be over the work because the workbench in the first image isn’t wide enough. Although the second image is a fantastic idea, if it were removed, it would always be in the way when not in use. Given that it is at elbow height and would cause me no discomfort, the third image is perfect. So instead of building another, I used some extra wood to temporarily support my current bench. This will suffice for the time being till I have some time to build a good workbench devoted for carving exclusively.

I was very pleased with the idea, and carving at this height was almost a painless experience.

Before committing to a design, this was just a test piece.

I find that I have less time for the blog as my workload grows. I do, however, post brief updates more frequently on Instagram, where you can also follow me there. When I finally get around to building the new workstation, I could also consider making a YouTube video on the build. I say possibly because creating videos takes a lot of time.

Advertisement