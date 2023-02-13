Make yourself a Disposable Foam Brush

A disposable foam brush is ideal for applying varnish and shellac because it eliminates brush marks and is disposable. These brushes have become expensive for such a simple tool. Get some foam offcuts from any foam and rubber store and some scraps from your offcuts bin.

Use a sharp knife or Stanley blade works well here and cut out a small mortise. The wood can be of any size or thickness, just make sure you either round off the end that’s going into the mortise or bevel it like I have. To be truthful, I just thought about rounding it off, I think that is a much simpler and quicker way. Insert it and staple it the foam to the stick.

Advertisement