Grounding a workbench

Published on by The Lost Scrolls of Handwork

An ungrounded workbench, or one that isn’t attached to the ground, can be rather difficult when hand planing your work or shooting the end grain on a shooting board. That workbench will have you running around the shop after it. I’ve been chasing the bench ever since I built my English-style workbench a few years ago (how time flies). It moves when I flatten the bench multiple times a year, when I shoot end grain, when I hand plane a board across the grain. Even though it weighs more than 440 pounds (200 kg), it moves. It moves because the floor is tiled, and the tiles are smooth. On a smooth surface, weight has virtually little impact.

I finally decided to tackle the problem, and I made a video on what solution I came up with. Please share, like and subscribe

Amazon US

17.3″x28″ Waterproof Non-Slip 17.3″x28″ Mats Standing Desk Mat Comfort Floor Mats for Kitchen House Sink Office https://amzn.to/41MMpQr

Non Slip Self Adhesive Silicone Cuttable Furniture Pads 4×40 inch https://amzn.to/41ITZLZ

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

