Grounding a workbench

An ungrounded workbench, or one that isn’t attached to the ground, can be rather difficult when hand planing your work or shooting the end grain on a shooting board. That workbench will have you running around the shop after it. I’ve been chasing the bench ever since I built my English-style workbench a few years ago (how time flies). It moves when I flatten the bench multiple times a year, when I shoot end grain, when I hand plane a board across the grain. Even though it weighs more than 440 pounds (200 kg), it moves. It moves because the floor is tiled, and the tiles are smooth. On a smooth surface, weight has virtually little impact.

I finally decided to tackle the problem, and I made a video on what solution I came up with.

