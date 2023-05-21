What method works for one doesn’t work for all

Staining is a living nightmare. Experimentation is the only key to some sort of success. The timber I used is jellutong scientific name Dyera costulata. This timber is great for carving and not much else. The wood is porous and blotching occurs, not as much as pine but still enough to ruin your day. On one side I applied a wash coat of 1lb (0.45 kg) ruby shellac and gave it a coat using Cabots gel stain. I later gave it a couple of coats of ruby shellac. The results were to my eye awful. The flip side, I also applied a wash coat of ruby shellac and then a coat of a spirit based stain rosewood mahogany. This colour isn’t produced anymore, and I bought the last of the lot. I applied several coats of ruby shellac and the results are impressive. It then dawned on me that books, magazines, and videos can sing you many songs of this and that, but the only song you need to know is to experiment on some scrap before you do anything. What one method works on one timber, does not work for all timbers.

